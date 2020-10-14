Society

Los Angeles relaxed parking enforcement coming to an end

The rules were initially relaxed due to the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The relaxed parking enforcement in the city of Los Angeles is officially coming to an end.

Starting Oct. 15, the city will resume enforcement on impounds, overnight restrictions, peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired vehicle registrations.

The rules were initially relaxed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
