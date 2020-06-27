Los Angeles to resume issuing tickets for some parking regulations starting July 9

Beginning on July 6, the city will once again start to enforce certain parking rules that were relaxed during L.A.'s "safer-at-home" order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The enforcement will apply to the following regulations:
Ticketing will not resume for overnight parking zones and cars with recently expired preferential parking permits.
Payments and late payment penalties for existing citations will be delayed until Aug. 1 of this year.
Waivers are available for those who can prove that they are unemployed. Those interested should contact LADOT's customer care hotline at (866) 561-9742.