Slain LAPD Officer Juan Diaz to be remembered at memorial service

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family, friends and colleagues will say a final goodbye to slain Los Angeles police Officer Juan Jose Diaz Monday.

His memorial service is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A.

Diaz was off-duty when he was fatally shot July 27 while he was eating at a taco stand with his girlfriend and her brothers in the area of Avenue 26 and Artesian Street in Lincoln Heights.

He was shot and killed after he saw people tagging and told them to stop, police said.

Diaz, who had been on the force for two years, was 24 years old.

A procession after the memorial service will be held from the cathedral to Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, where Diaz will be buried.

Suspected gang members were charged with Diaz's killing and face multiple charges that make them eligible for the death penalty.

City News Service contributed to this report.
