Society

Low gas prices for Labor Day weekend will have people hitting the road

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's great news if you're filling up and hitting the road for Labor Day.

Gas prices across the United States are the lowest they've been in three years for the holiday weekend, according to analysts.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.58. Californians are paying about a dollar more than that per gallon, but the average price is still a few cents less compared to last year at this time.

"Honestly, I just fill up my car and as long as it gets me from point A to point B, I'm happy," said Jacob Arballo of La Puente.

For others, saving a few cents per gallon does make a difference.

"Even a few cents...something you can still save. Why not?" said Joie Hicban of Los Angeles.

AAA says when gas prices are lower more people will tend to travel at some point during the long weekend.

The lowest gas prices in the country are in Louisiana and Mississippi at $2.20 a gallon for regular unleaded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos felizlos angeles countylabor daygas pricesgas station
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of 2 gunned down in South Los Angeles
Autistic boy gets special treatment on flight
Security guard shot near Hollywood Metro station
IE scientist: Scorpions scary, but not to be feared
$58K offered to find person responsible for killing burros
Chargers ground game helps defeat the 49ers 27-24 in preseason finale
In East LA, Newsom touts expansion of free tuition at community colleges
Show More
Ontario school honors girls allegedly killed by mother
2 Ventura County residents suffer lung injuries possibly linked to vaping
Murder suspect arrested in Exposition Park house fire
East LA student: Free college tuition program lifts burden, helps focus on studies
2 suspects charged with murder of missing West Covina man
More TOP STORIES News