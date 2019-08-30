Low gas prices for Labor Day weekend will have people hitting the road

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's great news if you're filling up and hitting the road for Labor Day.Gas prices across the United States are the lowest they've been in three years for the holiday weekend, according to analysts.According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.58. Californians are paying about a dollar more than that per gallon, but the average price is still a few cents less compared to last year at this time."Honestly, I just fill up my car and as long as it gets me from point A to point B, I'm happy," said Jacob Arballo of La Puente.For others, saving a few cents per gallon does make a difference."Even a few cents...something you can still save. Why not?" said Joie Hicban of Los Angeles.AAA says when gas prices are lower more people will tend to travel at some point during the long weekend.The lowest gas prices in the country are in Louisiana and Mississippi at $2.20 a gallon for regular unleaded.