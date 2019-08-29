Society

Lowe's executive apologizes for Hispanic 'small hands' comment

WASHINGTON -- An executive for hardware retailer Lowe's has apologized for saying in an in-house video that a compact power drill was "perfect" for Hispanic customers with small hands.

The Washington Post first reported the comments made by Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores. The Post said McFarland's comments came Monday during a pre-recorded video presentation broadcast to Lowe's employees touting a $99 DeWalt 12-volt cordless drill.

McFarland says in video that for "some of our Hispanic pros with smaller hands, this is perfect for them."

McFarland apologized Tuesday. He called the comment "careless and ignorant" and said the incident had brought about "a key reflection moment" for him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyloweshispanic
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Residents push back against flight noise from Burbank, Van Nuys airports
Lancaster abuse case: DA to seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend
LA officials crack down on illegal cannabis dispensaries
Sister of OC fire captain killed honors his memory with tattoo
2 arrested after chase from East LA to Bell Gardens
SoCal-to-Las Vegas high-speed train project back on track
Show More
Which LA neighborhoods get the most parking tickets?
'Ankle biter' mosquitoes more common in OC
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
CBD Oil: What you need to know
Family of man killed by Chino police files lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News