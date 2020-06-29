SoCal lowrider community rolls through LA streets in support of Black Lives Matter

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California's lowrider community showed solidarity with Black Lives Matter Sunday.Clubs and classic car enthusiasts kicked off their ride near the corner of Whittier and Rosemead boulevards in Pico Rivera.They rode through the streets supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and to highlight their own demands for equality.Drivers say minorities in the lowrider community also experience oppression and police brutality."The main impact we're trying to send is the message 'unity.' We're all coming together as one and make this happen. We uniting it," organizer Johnny Torres said. "We got our own thing with the BLM, and we're united in our own cause because we got the same issues as a minority."Riders made their first stop at Pico Rivera City Hall for a solidarity protest.From there, they drove to a rally outside of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles, and then wrapped up the ride in Hollywood.