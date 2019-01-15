SOCIETY

Lunar New Year events in Southern California

By ABC7.com staff
Here's a list of Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Lunar New Year Festival 2019 in Monterey Park
Garvey Avenue between Garfield Avenue & Alhambra Avenue, Monterey Park
January 26 and 27
The free, two-day "Block Party on Garvey Avenue" is expected to attract over 250,000 visitors, with over 200 booths, 50 food vendors, 15 cultural performances, family activities, lion and dragon dancers, singing contests, and red envelope distribution.
lunarnewyears.com


Port of Los Angeles Lunar New Year Festival
Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San Pedro
February 2
This free cultural festival offers free parking, free admission, and free entertainment, including face painting, crafts, a petting zoo and fireworks finale.
Port of Los Angeles/Facebook


Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
February 2 through 17
Enjoy fun activities, live entertainment and Asian dishes with characters from "Kung Fu Panda" and "Transformers," along with the Minions and Hello Kitty.
universalstudioshollywood.com


Midnight Temple Ceremony
Thien Hau Temple, 756 Yale Street, Los Angeles
February 4
The annual midnight Chinese New Year celebration is complete with traditional incense burning and offerings, traditional lion dancers, and 500,000 firecrackers in action. It's a free event and open to the public.
chinatownla.com


The 120th LA Golden Dragon Parade
North Broadway and Hill Street between Bernard Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
February 9
Over 100,000 spectators will line the parade route. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce-sponsored parade includes two-dozen floats, marching bands, local officials, entertainers and groups, celebrating Chinese culture and ethnic diversity.
lagoldendragonparade.com


Firecracker 5/10K, Kiddie Run & Bike Ride
Chinatown, Los Angeles
February 16 and 17
Participants will celebrate the Year of the Pig with a 5K and 10K run/walk, bike ride, kiddie run, PAW'er Dog Walk and Firecracker Festival.
athlinks.com


San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival
San Gabriel Mission District, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel
February 16
The festival combines tradition with modern celebrations, resulting in a unique festival that is enjoyable for all. The festival will consist of Street Food Fair, Marketplace, Carnival Games, Chalk Art Contest, and Kids Zone!
sglunarnewyear.org


ORANGE COUNTY

Lunar New Year at Disneyland
Disney California Adventure, Anaheim
January 25 through February 17
Embrace new beginnings and ancient traditions at a festival featuring delicious Asian food, traditional performances and a nighttime water show.
disneyland.com


Tet Festival
OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
February 8, 9 and 10
Over 100,000 guests will celebrate over the three days, enjoying traditional foods, live entertainment, cultural displays, festive games, spectacular firecracker shows and pho-eating contests!
tetfestival.org


INLAND EMPIRE

VENTURA COUNTY

If you know a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeventsholidaycommunityfestivalamusement ridesouthern californiaoutdoor adventureslunar new yearChinese foodparade
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Homeless advocate says LA's housing plans are Inadequate
New Gillette ad asks: 'Is this the best a man can get?'
'World record egg' cracks the internet
More Society
Top Stories
Chain-reaction crash closes SB 15 Fwy. in Cajon Pass for hours
SoCal rain: Heavy downpours expected Wednesday
Tacos campaign helps striking LA teachers
LAPD seeking driver in Silver Lake fatal hit-run
LAUSD teachers strike day 3: Everything you need to know
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator' arrested
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to heavy rain, flooding
2 days of rain leads to rockslide on Malibu Canyon Road
Show More
Former Arcadia football player killed in Kabul attack
10 Fwy in Colton slowly reopening after fiery truck crash
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
More News