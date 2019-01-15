Lunar New Year events in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Lunar New Year Festival 2019 in Monterey Park
Garvey Avenue between Garfield Avenue & Alhambra Avenue, Monterey Park
January 26 and 27
The free, two-day "Block Party on Garvey Avenue" is expected to attract over 250,000 visitors, with over 200 booths, 50 food vendors, 15 cultural performances, family activities, lion and dragon dancers, singing contests, and red envelope distribution.
lunarnewyears.com
Port of Los Angeles Lunar New Year Festival
Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San Pedro
February 2
This free cultural festival offers free parking, free admission, and free entertainment, including face painting, crafts, a petting zoo and fireworks finale.
Port of Los Angeles/Facebook
Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
February 2 through 17
Enjoy fun activities, live entertainment and Asian dishes with characters from "Kung Fu Panda" and "Transformers," along with the Minions and Hello Kitty.
universalstudioshollywood.com
Midnight Temple Ceremony
Thien Hau Temple, 756 Yale Street, Los Angeles
February 4
The annual midnight Chinese New Year celebration is complete with traditional incense burning and offerings, traditional lion dancers, and 500,000 firecrackers in action. It's a free event and open to the public.
chinatownla.com
The 120th LA Golden Dragon Parade
North Broadway and Hill Street between Bernard Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
February 9
Over 100,000 spectators will line the parade route. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce-sponsored parade includes two-dozen floats, marching bands, local officials, entertainers and groups, celebrating Chinese culture and ethnic diversity.
lagoldendragonparade.com
Firecracker 5/10K, Kiddie Run & Bike Ride
Chinatown, Los Angeles
February 16 and 17
Participants will celebrate the Year of the Pig with a 5K and 10K run/walk, bike ride, kiddie run, PAW'er Dog Walk and Firecracker Festival.
athlinks.com
San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival
San Gabriel Mission District, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel
February 16
The festival combines tradition with modern celebrations, resulting in a unique festival that is enjoyable for all. The festival will consist of Street Food Fair, Marketplace, Carnival Games, Chalk Art Contest, and Kids Zone!
sglunarnewyear.org
ORANGE COUNTY
Lunar New Year at Disneyland
Disney California Adventure, Anaheim
January 25 through February 17
Embrace new beginnings and ancient traditions at a festival featuring delicious Asian food, traditional performances and a nighttime water show.
disneyland.com
Tet Festival
OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
February 8, 9 and 10
Over 100,000 guests will celebrate over the three days, enjoying traditional foods, live entertainment, cultural displays, festive games, spectacular firecracker shows and pho-eating contests!
tetfestival.org
