Here's a list of Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!Garvey Avenue between Garfield Avenue & Alhambra Avenue, Monterey ParkJanuary 26 and 27The free, two-day "Block Party on Garvey Avenue" is expected to attract over 250,000 visitors, with over 200 booths, 50 food vendors, 15 cultural performances, family activities, lion and dragon dancers, singing contests, and red envelope distribution.Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San PedroFebruary 2This free cultural festival offers free parking, free admission, and free entertainment, including face painting, crafts, a petting zoo and fireworks finale.100 Universal City Plaza, Universal CityFebruary 2 through 17Enjoy fun activities, live entertainment and Asian dishes with characters from "Kung Fu Panda" and "Transformers," along with the Minions and Hello Kitty.Thien Hau Temple, 756 Yale Street, Los AngelesFebruary 4The annual midnight Chinese New Year celebration is complete with traditional incense burning and offerings, traditional lion dancers, and 500,000 firecrackers in action. It's a free event and open to the public.North Broadway and Hill Street between Bernard Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, Los AngelesFebruary 9Over 100,000 spectators will line the parade route. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce-sponsored parade includes two-dozen floats, marching bands, local officials, entertainers and groups, celebrating Chinese culture and ethnic diversity.Chinatown, Los AngelesFebruary 16 and 17Participants will celebrate the Year of the Pig with a 5K and 10K run/walk, bike ride, kiddie run, PAW'er Dog Walk and Firecracker Festival.San Gabriel Mission District, 320 S. Mission Drive, San GabrielFebruary 16The festival combines tradition with modern celebrations, resulting in a unique festival that is enjoyable for all. The festival will consist of Street Food Fair, Marketplace, Carnival Games, Chalk Art Contest, and Kids Zone!Disney California Adventure, AnaheimJanuary 25 through February 17Embrace new beginnings and ancient traditions at a festival featuring delicious Asian food, traditional performances and a nighttime water show.OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa MesaFebruary 8, 9 and 10Over 100,000 guests will celebrate over the three days, enjoying traditional foods, live entertainment, cultural displays, festive games, spectacular firecracker shows and pho-eating contests!If you know a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!