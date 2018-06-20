SOCIETY

Lyft offering free rides to patients battling cancer

Need a ride? Lyft is offering free riders to patients battling cancer. (KTRK)

By Katherine Whaley
LOS ANGELES --
If you are battling cancer and live in the Los Angeles area, Lyft wants to help you get a free ride to your treatments.

The ride-sharing company has partnered with the American Cancer Society to help get patients to appointments.

In addition to the existing programs in Las Vegas and Miami, the program will expand to Atlanta, Cincinnati, Denver, Houston , New Jersey, Philadelphia and St. Louis.

If you are looking for a ride, all you have to do is contact the American Cancer Society organization and they will set up the ride through Lyft.

The organization says lack of transportation is still one of the biggest obstacles for patients receiving high-quality cancer treatments.
