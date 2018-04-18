SOCIETY

Lyft offering up to $4.20 off rides to celebrate 420 in Los Angeles

Lyft users who will be celebrating 4/20 will see their ride get a little cheaper in Los Angeles for the pot holiday. (Josh Edelson/AP Images for Lyft)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The ride-sharing company will be offering up to $4.20 off your next ride. The discount is for riders in select cities where pot is legal.

April 20 has been considered the unofficial holiday for marijuana consumers, and Lyft wanted to take part in the celebration.

The company partnered with "Super Troopers 2" to create a PSA to keep 4/20 celebrators from driving high.

The discount code is RIDEMEOW.

The car icons in the app will also be changed to character avatars from the sequel, which comes out the same day.
