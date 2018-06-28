SOCIETY

Lyft, Uber wait times not statistically different among races, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

A UCLA study examined the differences in wait times among races for ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber. (KABC)

By and Carlos Granda
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new study found that African-Americans statistically don't face different wait times on Uber and Lyft than white, Asian and Hispanic riders.

The study, conducted by researchers at UCLA, found that African-Americans also have an equal chance of their rides being cancelled.

According to the study, Lyft drivers cancelled on black riders 7 percent of the time, compared with 5 percent of Asian and Hispanic riders and 3 percent of white riders.

Black riders saw their rides cancelled 6 percent of the time on Uber, which only provides drivers with a name and not a face once they accept a trip. The cancellation percentage dropped to 3 percent for Asian and Hispanic Uber riders, and 2 percent for white riders, according to the study.

Researchers, however, say when factors like time of day and margin of error are considered, the differences are not statistically significant.

In contrast, taxis cancelled rides for African-Americans 26 percent of the time, compared to 20 percent for Asian and Hispanic riders and 14 percent for white riders.

Lyft and Uber said they have been working to reduce instances of discrimination.

This story has been corrected from its original version.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyuberlyftridesharestudyUCLAdiscriminationLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News