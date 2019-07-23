Society

Macy's pulls line of dinner plates that some say promote eating disorders

Macy's has pulled a line of dinner plates after complaints that they promote eating disorders.

When a science correspondent named Alie Ward tweeted a picture of the plates in the store, her caption read, "How can I get these plates from Macy's banned in all 50 states."

The plates are from a company called Pourtions.

The plate is portioned off with circles, the smallest portion says "skinny jeans", as you add more to the plate it reads "favorite jeans" and then "mom jeans."

Another plate says "foodie" then "food coma" for the larger portion.

The company's line follows the same format, like one that says "al dente" for a supposedly good pasta portion, and "al don'te."

People were quick to say this advocates a "toxic message" of portion control.

Pourtions says the line is meant to provide "helpful and hilarious visual cues" that will "spice up your dinner table, and your conversation."

However, you won't be seeing them at Macy's anymore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeating disordersfoodmacy'sbig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglary suspects caught on video ransacking Hollywood Hills home
Mother taken into ICE custody in Echo Park as neighbor tries to intervene
Woman fatally shot in Granada Hills neighborhood
2 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach
Trump expands fast-track deportation authority across U.S.
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
FBI serves search warrant at LADWP and City Hall
Show More
Violent fight at Moreno Valley skate park now under investigation
Driver ID'd in crash that killed San Francisco tourist
60 Fwy to be shut down over multiple weekends
San Fernando Valley home prices hitting records
Trump announces $1.37 trillion budget deal with Democrats
More TOP STORIES News