holiday lights

Macy's famous holiday window display pays tribute to essential workers

NEW YORK -- Despite a year and holiday season of change amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one sign of normalcy remains: Macy's famous holiday windows in New York City.

This year's light show was unveiled Thursday and will stay lit throughout the holiday season.

The theme for this year's display is "Give, Love, Believe," and Macy's is using the show as a way to celebrate the spirit of so many after a tumultuous year.

ALSO READ | 'Secret Sister' holiday gift exchange popping up on Facebook again is a scam, BBB says

"It is a thank you letter to all essential workers, New Yorkers, first responders, marchers for equality that showed their true grit in this very challenging year," said Manny Urquizo, Macy's national windows director.

This year's display includes social distancing markers for everyone who wants to stop by and take a look.

ALSO READ | Tiny owl found inside Rockefeller Christmas tree after 3 days with no food or water
EMBED More News Videos

The little owl has since been appropriately renamed Rockefeller as it receives the TLC needed to recover.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityholiday lightssocial distancingholidaycoronavirusmacy'schristmasu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Dazzling display of one million lights can be enjoyed in the comfort of your car
COVID-friendly holiday events in Southern California
'Illumination: Tree Lights' returns to Morton Arboretum
160 inflatables decorate this NJ home's epic Halloween display
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Curfew takes effect for most of California Saturday night
New COVID-19 restrictions take effect in LA County Friday
OC nurse pleads for people to take COVID seriously
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
Gov. Newsom's child quarantined for possible virus exposure
Man arrested after his drone, LAPD helicopter collide
In-N-Out lovers line up for 14 hours outside new Colorado location
Show More
Wife, mother urges others to get flu shot after monthslong ordeal
Semi carrying 25 tons of cookie dough overturns in Cajon Pass
8 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin mall, suspect at large
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
San Bernardino family receives gifts from toy drive, firefighters
More TOP STORIES News