Made in LA: Buy local, eat local, love local

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --Eye on L.A. host Tina Malave invites you to buy, eat and love local. It's all about exploring "Made in L.A." places to shop, dine and indulge.
HAMMER MUSEUM
The biennial "Made in L.A." exhibit at the Hammer Museum features works from local artists of all ages. From traditional paintings to handwoven art to interactive video installations, there is plenty to keep art aficionados entertained for hours. In conjunction to the show, the exhibit also offers film screenings, artist talks, performances and poetry readings all for free!
www.hammer.ucla.edu
ANDRE NO. 1
For the last 70 years, Andre No. 1 has been creating one-of-a-kind footwear and accessories for both celebrities and anyone who loves custom-made pieces! The walls at the shop in West Hollywood are lined with foot molds of many big stars including Mariah Carey, Oprah and Kanye West, just to name a few. In addition to crafting high-quality kicks, Andre No. 1 also offers other services such as repairs and dye jobs.
www.andre1shoes.com
PIG OUT CHIPS
Calling all vegans, chips and bacon lovers! Pig Out Chips by Outstanding Foods in Venice are probably going to be your new favorite snack. The chips are salty, crispy and taste just like bacon but they are plant-based and absolutely bacon-free. How is that possible, you ask? Well renowned vegetarian chef Dave Anderson has found the perfect recipe that you'll just have to try for yourself when they launch in August 2018! Keep an eye out for their debut at
www.outstandingfoods.com
PLUSH PUFFS
If you like s'mores, you'll love Plush Puffs! Their all-natural gourmet marshmallows that come in all kinds of flavors for your discerning palate and soon you can get a taste at their new shop in Magnolia Park. Plush Puffs is the first marshmallow toasting bar in L.A. and cold and hot cocoa bar, where you can go to make your own s'mores with flavored marshmallows, delicious toppings and their housemade graham crackers that will leave you wanting to come back for s'more!
www.plushpuffs.com
PAULINE'S PREMIER SWEETS
What do pecan brittle and wine jellies have in common? You can find both of these sweet delicacies at Pauline's Premier Sweets in Burbank. Their special pecan brittle is like a traditional brittle but better because it's not hard on your teeth and you can pick your flavor. From white chocolate to mint chocolate to even spicy chocolate, Pauline's Premier Sweets has brittle for everyone. Their wine jellies also offer a variety of flavors including white Zinfandel, Cabernet, Chardonnay and Pauline's favorite, spiced Burgundy. These treats are perfect for gift-giving or party favors. Enjoy with cheese and crackers or use them in your favorite recipes.
www.paulinespremiersweets.com
DOM VETRO GLASSES
Finding the perfect glasses isn't always easy, but at Dom Vetro in Culver City they live by the motto that "every pair is personal" which is why their glasses are fully customizable and handcrafted from scratch just for you! In fact, Dom Vetro is the first and only eyewear manufacturer in the history of L.A. and has attracted famous faces in search of the perfect pair. You might even bump into a celebrity or two while you create your own frames.
www.domvetro.com
ALISA MICHELLE JEWELRY
When it comes to jewelry, people can have very unique tastes. That's why Alisa Michelle Jewelry in Studio City provides a design bar where you can create your own! Customize it, stamp it or engrave it, and turn your vision into a reality at this cute shop. All of their handmade jewelry is unique, making it a very special and meaningful gift for just about anyone.
EYEdeal: Alisa Michelle is offering Eye on L.A. viewers 10% off your first purchase. In-store just mention "Eye on L.A." or enter the discount code eyeonla online at alisamichelle.com
HYPERLOOP/SPACEX
Two of Elon Musk's companies based in Los Angeles are about to change travel as we know it. His newest venture, The Boring Company, is anything but boring! Its underground tunnel system in the works called "The Loop" may have the solution to L.A.'s awful traffic. The Loop will transport passengers on autonomous skates traveling anywhere from 125 to 150 miles per hour. A trip from Westwood to LAX would take only 5 minutes, talk about a dream come true! Musk's other company, SpaceX, goes even farther-- from L.A. all the way to outer space. The ultimate goal is to set up bases all over the solar system including the moon and Mars.
www.boringcompany.com
www.spacex.com
MAJESTIC BLISS SOAP
This family-owned business based in Santa Fe Springs specializes in manufacturing vegan, cruelty-free and calming bath products for you and your furry friends! Their cold processed artisan soaps are handcrafted with beautiful colors and aromas. They even created "Furry Paws," a gentle and soothing soap designed exclusively for dogs, made with all natural ingredients and essential oils!
majesticblisssoaps.com
BOW WOW DOG HOUSE
Being in the dog house isn't necessarily a bad thing here where dog houses are practically mansions! At Bow Wow Dog Houses in South L.A., doggy parents can custom design their perfect pooch pad from various sizes, shapes or styles. They can even install air conditioning in your Bow Wow Dog House to keep your furry friend cool on those hot SoCal days!
bowwowdoghouses.com