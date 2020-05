EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out early guidance for much of the state to move into further reopening in the coming weeks, including hair salons and even sporting events.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson appeared on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday morning to talk about providing some much-needed help for minority-owned businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.Johnson and his life insurance company are giving $100 million to the Paycheck Protection Program.Magic said minority-owned businesses are being overlooked.Johnson's company will be teaming up with a non-bank lender that specializes in financing minority- and women-owned companies.