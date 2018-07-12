SOCIETY

Six Flags Magic Mountain debuts new pendulum ride CraZanity

Six Flags is ready to debut what it says is the world's tallest and fastest pendulum ride, CraZanity.

ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Six Flags is ready to debut what it says is the world's tallest and fastest pendulum ride.

CraZanity opens Friday at Magic Mountain Santa Clarita. The ride has people swinging back and forth on a ring, offering views from up above.

Visitors brave enough to ride will hit speeds up to 75 miles per hour, at one point reaching 170 feet in the air.

If you prefer to enjoy it from the ground, the ride lights up with a vibrant light display at night.

"Think of it as a big swing set," Neal Thurman, president of Six Flags Magic Mountain. "When you push real high - you go really high on CraZanity."
More News