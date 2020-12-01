Make A Wish teams up with Macy's to help San Bernardino YouTuber

Make A Wish is helping a local budding YouTube star as she prepares to launch her own channel.Kate Guerrero, a 16-year-old San Bernardino resident and budding YouTube influencer, received the red-carpet treatment at Macy's South Coast Plaza on Monday.In September 2019, Guerrero was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's B-cell lymphoma. Guerrero would start filming videos about her journey."If someone was going through something similar they had somewhere to look." Guerrero said.Gloria Crockett, the president and CEO of Make A Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, was impressed by Guerrero's selflessness."To think that a teenager would think through something like that and to be able to give back to others is just so important," Crockett said.In her Make-A-Wish request, Guerrero asked for computer and video equipment to increase the production quality of her posts. In addition to the equipment, Guerrero received a $1,000 Macy's gift card and expert cosmetics and clothing consultations from staff on site.Make A Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire grants more than 340 wishes annually. But this year more than 80 of those wishes were postponed due to COVID-19.