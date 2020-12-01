Make A Wish is helping a local budding YouTube star as she prepares to launch her own channel.
Kate Guerrero, a 16-year-old San Bernardino resident and budding YouTube influencer, received the red-carpet treatment at Macy's South Coast Plaza on Monday.
In September 2019, Guerrero was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's B-cell lymphoma. Guerrero would start filming videos about her journey.
"If someone was going through something similar they had somewhere to look." Guerrero said.
Gloria Crockett, the president and CEO of Make A Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, was impressed by Guerrero's selflessness.
"To think that a teenager would think through something like that and to be able to give back to others is just so important," Crockett said.
In her Make-A-Wish request, Guerrero asked for computer and video equipment to increase the production quality of her posts. In addition to the equipment, Guerrero received a $1,000 Macy's gift card and expert cosmetics and clothing consultations from staff on site.
Make A Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire grants more than 340 wishes annually. But this year more than 80 of those wishes were postponed due to COVID-19.
Make A Wish teams up with Macy's to help San Bernardino YouTuber
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News