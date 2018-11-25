Mammoth Mountain now open from top to bottom

We're opening TOP TO BOTTOM today. That's right, the top will pop today with access to Cornice Bowl and Road Runner. pic.twitter.com/v5pxw5055F — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) November 24, 2018

The snow keeps falling at Mammoth Mountain, and that's welcome news for skiers and snowboarders.A series of storms dropped 30 inches of snow at the higher elevations just since Wednesday.The large amounts of snow has allowed the resort to open from top to bottom, the resort announced on Saturday.A total of 26 trails are welcoming skiers and snowboarders, and eight lifts are working.More trails are expected to open soon, with more snow in the forecast.For more information, visit