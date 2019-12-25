Society

Man dressed as The Grinch 'makes it rain' cash at mall

STOCKTON, California -- A man dressed up as the Grinch "made it rain" Christmas spirit at a mall in California.

He brought joy to shoppers at the mall by throwing money in the air while parents and children stood in line to take a photo with Santa Claus.

"I was the guy that did it with a couple of my friends, and we just wanted to bring smiles to y'all's faces," said the Grinch himself.

He gave away nearly $2,500.

He says this is the second year in a row that he and his friends have given away Christmas cash.

He says the money he gave out was all raised through donations.

Most of the money thrown out was $1 bills.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniachristmas giftviral videomoneychristmassurprise
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal warned to prepare for heavy Christmas storm
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
Torrance coffee cart employing people with disabilities stolen days before Christmas
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Holiday heart syndrome: Overindulgence can have serious effects
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Video shows mountain lion on the prowl in Simi Valley
Show More
LA rapper Blueface tosses cash to people on Skid Row
Riverside church steps in to help families buy Christmas gifts
Locals flock to Broguiere's Dairy, Porto's Bakery for holiday treats
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
CA wants to reform how insurance companies offer discounts
More TOP STORIES News