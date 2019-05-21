Society

Man found in Moreno Valley who doesn't speak, may have amnesia identified

Riverside County health officials were able to identify a man found in Moreno Valley who does not speak and may have amnesia.

Hospital officials said the man cannot or will not speak, and he may be suffering from amnesia.

He was found near Fir Street and Perris Boulevard.

Moreno Valley police posted to its Facebook page, saying that the man was identified and reunited with his family. The department thanked the public for helping investigators on this case.
