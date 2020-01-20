Society

Man returns $27K left outside Michigan ATM

An armored security guard accidentally left tens of thousands of dollars outside an ATM at a credit union in Michigan.

Surveillance video shows a customer coming across the money and decided to do the right thing.

The security guard accidentally left an ATM cassette with $27,000 inside outside of a Credit Union.

George Condash saw the plastic box in the middle of the street and without hesitation, he decided to take the cassette back inside.

"It's not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in," he said.

Condash did get a reward for his honesty, but he won't say how much.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichiganbankgood samaritanatm
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
LA City Council approves $575M settlement to parents of Marine vet
LA County homeless count continues in Santa Monica
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Migrant parents separated from kids since 2018 reunited at LAX
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
DACA recipient reaches $19K settlement with Laguna Beach over ICE hold
Show More
FedEx warns customers of text claiming to contain package info
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Man caught on video attempting to violently break into IE home
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Long Beach shooting
Inside the North Hollywood meeting point for the 2020 homeless count
More TOP STORIES News