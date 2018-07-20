ABC7 SALUTES

ABC7 Salutes man who used DNA swab to ID uncle killed in Pearl Harbor on USS Oklahoma

EMBED </>More Videos

Thomas Wendell Clark Jr. sent a DNA swab to the Navy, which helped them identify his uncle's skeletal remains 77 years later. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thomas Wendell Clark Jr. never met his uncle, George Harvey Gibson, but he's heard the stories.

"Early morning Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, my uncle George was on duty," Clark said. "Torpedoes came in - torpedo bombers came in - roughly 60 feet off the water and started dropping torpedoes, long lanced torpedoes."

His uncle was onboard the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The vessel sank within 12 minutes.

"All and all, after the ship was in dry dock, two years later, they found damage from nine torpedo strikes. Unbelievable, nine strikes," he said.

After all these years, Clark saved newspaper clippings, documents and letters his mother wrote.

"She said, 'Please George, send a telegram. We heard the USS Oklahoma was attacked.' But she had no details," Clark said.

He even has the Navy telegram sent two months later to his grandparents, which said that his uncle wasn't found and was presumed lost.

In the attack, 429 people were killed on the Oklahoma alone. For decades, Gibson's remains were never identified.

"I Googled one day, six months ago roughly, and it said within the last year or so they started identifying remains through DNA - POW MIA, which was news to me," Clark said.

Without hesitation, Clark submitted his own DNA with a swab from the inside of his mouth and sent it off to the Navy.

"Two weeks later, I get a phone call from a lady in forensics who said, 'I found your uncle.' I said woah, 77 years later," he said.

His uncle's skeletal remains are now returning to Los Angeles to be buried alongside family in Inglewood.

"My mom, my grandma, my grandpa are all gone. I can just imagine if they were alive right now," he said.

Clark said it's all very emotional. With these advancements in DNA technology, he knows more families will be finding closure.

"I think this is so important for the young generation of Americans to identify with American history," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyscienceDNAtechnologyfamily tree DNApearl harbornavyABC7 SalutesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona
ABC7 Salutes volunteers who fix up Army vet's Inglewood home
USS Frank E. Evans vets fight to have fallen shipmates recognized
Local vets get unique theatrical experience in Shakespeare production
More ABC7 Salutes
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News