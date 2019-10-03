Society

Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover

GREENVILLE, North Carolina -- A man just won a big payout against the man he says wooed his wife and broke up their marriage.

Under the "Alienation of Affection" law, Kevin Howard was able to sue the man his wife had an affair with.

"He came to my house and ate dinner with my children, and I and her. We shared stories we talked about personal lives," Howard said.

Although he says it did not heal his heart, Howard walked away with $750,000.

"I filed this case because I believe it's very important that people understand that sanctity of marriage is important. Especially in this day and age when people question everyone's morals, people questions everyone's liability of a person and the state-backed me up on it," Howard told WITN.

The Alienation of Affection law is from the 1800s, following an English law that dates back to 1745 when wives were considered property.

The law exists in five other states.
