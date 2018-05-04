SOCIETY

Manhattan Beach City Council says yes to LOVE statue

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Manhattan Beach City Council has had a change of heart on LOVE.


In April, the council voted not to accept the offer from resident and philanthropist Warren Lichtenstein to loan the iconic LOVE sculpture to the city.

Lichtenstein wanted to place the sculpture near the pier. The council unanimously said "no thank you."

City council members were concerned the famous sculpture would take away from the simplicity of the pier.

The Council offered a spot at the Manhattan Beach Civic Center. When Lichtenstein rejected that offer, the council members changed their minds.

The statue is one of four original LOVE sculptures by artist Robert Indiana.
