Manhattan Beach hosts sand castle design contest

More than 200 competitors brought their creativity to the sandy beaches of Manhattan Beach.They were competing in the International Surf Festival's sand castle design contest.Participants were given two hours to create whatever they wanted out of sand and water.The Denny family took home first place in the group category with a 10-tentacle octopus creation.It was the 58th year for the contest. Winners took home medals and gift certificates to local Manhattan Beach restaurants and shops.