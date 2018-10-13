SOCIETY

Manhattan Beach pledges $1M to help build new senior and scout community center

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Manhattan Beach City Council has pledged $ 1 million to help build a new Senior and Scout Community Center.


The new building will replace the 66-year-old Scout House building in Live Oak Park. The project will be a public-private partnership between the city and the Friends of Senior and Scout Community Center, a nonprofit organization.

The new building will be a 7,000 square-foot, two-story facility. It will contain multiple meeting rooms, a commercial kitchen, an outdoor amphitheater, a fire pit and a barbecue area.

The current Scout House was built in 1952 by volunteers. The cost of the new facility is estimated to be $3.5 million.

The nonprofit has raised $1.4 million to date. The remainder of the money needed will come from fundraising.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyseniorssenior citizensreal estate developmentcommunitymoneyLos Angeles CountyManhattan Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot soars to $654M
Halloween events in Southern California
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Cool Kid Kelly Cotledge leads Junior ROTC program while helping fellow classmates
More Society
Top Stories
Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
SoCal hit with heavy rains, lightning
Semi erupts in flames after crash on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
Remains of 11 infants found at Detroit funeral home
Police asking for help to find missing 22-year-old in Sun Valley
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
Big rig crash, fuel spill prompt closure of WB 101 in NoHo
Show More
Ga. war monument defaced with googly eyes
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in New York limo crash
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in NorCal
Trump celebrates return of American pastor from Turkey
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot soars to $654M
More News