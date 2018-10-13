The Manhattan Beach City Council has pledged $ 1 million to help build a new Senior and Scout Community Center.The new building will replace the 66-year-old Scout House building in Live Oak Park. The project will be a public-private partnership between the city and the Friends of Senior and Scout Community Center, a nonprofit organization.The new building will be a 7,000 square-foot, two-story facility. It will contain multiple meeting rooms, a commercial kitchen, an outdoor amphitheater, a fire pit and a barbecue area.The current Scout House was built in 1952 by volunteers. The cost of the new facility is estimated to be $3.5 million.The nonprofit has raised $1.4 million to date. The remainder of the money needed will come from fundraising.