Coronavirus: Many nonessential businesses reopen in LA County ahead of Mother's Day

California just began to move into Phase 2 of reopening Friday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted the next stage could be just on the horizon.

Officials began easing restrictions for nonessential businesses in Los Angeles County this weekend, leading to a surge in sales on Saturday for some shops.It was a busy night at Buzzy Bee Flowers in Glendale as they prepared for a big Mother's Day now that they are back in business."Finally, after two months we were able to come back and do what we love to do," said Tony Kesten, owner of Buzzy Bee Flowers.The arrangements are ready to go for curbside pick-up only.From bookstores to sporting good stores all across Los Angeles County, nonessential retail stores are now open, but with a catch: no shopping allowed inside -- delivery and curbside pick-up only."I had people calling, emailing, happy that we were open. They wanted to support small businesses," said Adriana Molina, owner of Sidecca.At car dealerships though customers are allowed back in as they search for the perfect ride.Masks and gloves are some of the big changes to doing business in the midst of the pandemic."We have most of the team back and they are all excited to be back at work. Of course, we're following all of the guidelines, the distancing. We have gloves for our sales people and our customers," said Chad Najjar, general sales manager at Toyota of Pasadena.Since opening Friday, many businesses have been surprised by the public's desire to shop.The sudden sales are a boost their bottom line as so many fight to survive."We're not sure what's going to happen but we're ready. We're not going to just give up. We've worked too hard for this business. We've been here eight years," said Kesten.