ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

In the Neighborhood: Marc Cota-Robles's Orange County roots include car racing, prom court

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's own Marc Cota-Robles grew up in Orange County, where his teen years were filled race-car driving, being on the prom court and more!

By
ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) --
ABC7's own Marc Cota-Robles grew up in Orange County near the cities of Tustin and Orange. Follow along as he takes a walk down memory lane!

Cota-Robles and his family moved to unincorporated Orange County and settled in a home on Crawford Canyon Road nearly 25 years ago.

Moving was a big change for Cota-Robles, who was just out of elementary school at the time.

He attended Hewes Middle School for three years before moving on to Foothill High School. And that's where he found his calling.

He was elected communications commissioner and was in charge of the daily announcements on the PA system.

His senior year, he was on the prom court. He was also named "Young Man of the Month" in May 2002. There's even a photo of him in the school newspaper Knightlife - showing Cota-Robles crammed into a trash can.

He said he did OK in school, but it was his aspiring career as a teen race-car driver that made front page news in his hometown newspaper, The Tustin News.

However, his "need for speed" was interrupted by his need for a higher education just a few minutes from home at Chapman University to major in broadcast journalism.

During his freshman year of college, he started by busing tables, then spent nearly four years serving at the Orange County Mining Company.

The spot has one of the best views in all of Orange County and has pretty good food, too!

Cota-Robles said when he looks back at where he grew up, a lot has changed but home will always he home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC7 In the Neighborhoodschoolfamilycommunityrace carTustinOrangeOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Jovana Lara takes fond look back at place she calls home - Glendale
Temple City: Home of the Camellias
San Bernardino: Inland Empire 66ers
Christina Salvo shares memories of growing up in Temple City, Arcadia
More ABC7 In the Neighborhood
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Holocaust survivor shares artifacts collection with OC high school
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities: Deputies fatally shoot armed man in Thousand Oaks
LIVE: Hurricane Michael roars nearer to Florida coast
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
VIDEO: Brazen thieves steal iPhones on display at OC store
Burglaries, unsolved murder leave Calabasas residents on edge
West Covina mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Hurricane Michael: LAX travelers urged to plan for possible delays
Show More
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Masked robbers accused of torturing victim in IE home invasion
1 person burned in Lincoln Heights apartment fire
$770M in cash sitting unclaimed in California
More News