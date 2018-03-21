LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Lyft is offering free rides to those attending March for Our Lives events in Los Angeles and dozens of other cities on Saturday.
The Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, reignited the simmering national campaign to curtail gun violence.
In dozens of cities coast to coast, including Los Angeles, students are planning to hit the streets on March 24 as part of the student-organized March for Our Lives.
Lyft announced that it would offer free rides to those attending the marches around the country.
"If you are attending a March for Our Lives event in one of the 50 cities identified below, we want to help you get there with a free Lyft ride. We've partnered with the March For Our Lives organizers to ensure that our commitment of up to $1.5 million in free rides will have the most impact on their efforts - and yours," the company stated in a blog post published on Wednesday.
The blog post also included the following details on how people can redeem their free rides:
How it will work:
- If you are attending one of the 50 marches listed below, claim your free ride by RSVPing to the rally at www.marchforourlives.com/events.
- On Friday, March 23, ride codes will be distributed to those who have RSVP'd through www.marchforourlives.com/events.
- If you aren't able to RSVP, ride codes to these marches will be available at www.lyft.com/MFOL starting Saturday morning.
- Once you have received a code, enter it in the 'promos' tab of your Lyft app.
Important reminders:
1. For the code to work, you must enter the official March for Our Lives rallypoint as your destination. You'll find rallypoint details in your app once you enter your code in the 'promos' tab.
2. Anyone riding who is under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.
3. We are only able to support free rides up to $1.5 million, so it's important to RSVP ahead of time to get a code before that commitment is met.
Marches Where Free Lyft Rides will be Available:
Phoenix , AZ
Tucson, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Sacramento, CA
Denver, CO
Hartford, CT
Washington, DC
Parkland, FL
Orlando, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Tampa, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Atlanta, GA
Honolulu, HI
Des Moines, IA
Chicago, IL
Indianapolis, IN
Louisville, KY
New Orleans, LA
Boston, MA
Portland, ME
Detroit, MI
St. Louis, MO
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Newark, NJ
Las Vegas, NV
New York City (Manhattan), NY
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland, OH
Portland, OR
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Providence, RI
Charleston, SC
Nashville, TN
Memphis, TN
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Dallas, TX
San Antonio, TX
Salt Lake City, UT
Richmond, VA
Seattle, WA
Milwaukee, WI