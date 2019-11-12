Society

Wounded Marine receives a hero's welcome and new home in Menifee

By
MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Cpl. Timothy Jeffers was given a hero's welcome as a procession led by the Patriot Guard escorted him to the driveway of his new home.

Some of Jeffers new neighbors as well as members of the Menifee community lined the sidewalk to cheer his arrival.

"There is no better day than Veterans Day than to welcome home a true American hero," said Jack Oehm, a retired New York City firefighter with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Jeffers was handed the keys to his custom built mortgage-free home courtesy of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The non-profit is named for the NYC firefighter who died rescuing others on September 11, 2001.

Jeffers, a Marine, was in the Anbar Province of Iraq in 2006 when he was hit by an improvised explosive device. The IED took both his legs and an eye. Today, his service and sacrifice were honored with a home built to accommodate his needs.

"It is an awesome house. I've never seen one like it," said Jeffers.

Jeffers has not set a move in date yet, but said he is looking forward to cooking on his custom stove which he can lower.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymenifeeriverside countyveteransmilitaryhome
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lights in the sky: SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Clippers arena: Protesters ramp up battle against Inglewood site
Dodgers honor military heroes at Veterans Day event
San Diego State freshman dies after attending frat party
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 9: dance-by-dance recap
Show More
Arkansas cop suspended after he's caught on video dancing naked in club
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Homeless encampment in Hollywood continues to grow
Mass held in support of DACA Dreamers
Veterans paddle from Catalina to Huntington Beach to bring awareness to vets' issues
More TOP STORIES News