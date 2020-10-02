Society

Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to LA County deputies wounded in Compton ambush shooting

Mark Cuban donated $50,000 to each of the two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were wounded during an ambush shooting last month.

The donation from the Dallas Mavericks owner was confirmed by the department.

The two deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were shot as they sat in their patrol vehicle near the Metro station in Compton. Both have since been released from the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff's department has released new photos of a deputy recovering in the hospital after she and her partner were ambushed in Compton.



Surveillance footage from the Sept. 12 attack shows the moment a man walked up to their vehicle and fired off multiple rounds inside before running away on foot.

Shortly after the shooting, the female deputy can be seen on surveillance video struggling to place a tourniquet on her partner even as she herself is bleeding from gunshot wounds.

"She helped the other wounded deputy, got on the radio, provided medical care, got him to a place of safety 'cause they didn't know if there was another attack coming their way," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Audio captures a frantic call for help from one of the deputies shortly after the shooting.

"I've been shot. Send help," one of the deputies is heard saying in the radio call.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, a GoFundMe page was set up for the wounded deputies, which has since raised nearly $800,000.

A hefty reward had also been offered for information leading to the gunman.

Earlier this week, authorities announced the arrest of 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray, who was charged with two counts each of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies earlier this month.



The above video is from a previous report.
