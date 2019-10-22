Maryland man uses old ambulance to pass out blankets to the homeless

BALTIMORE (KABC) -- As officials across California try to figure out ways to deal with the ongoing homeless crisis, a Maryland man has come up with his own way to help his community.Claude Melcher bought an old ambulance at an auction and is using it to respond to a different kind of crisis than what it was originally used for. Melcher uses the ambulance to pass out blankets to some of the 4,000 homeless people in Baltimore where it's starting to get cold."I want to help the people out here on the streets of Baltimore because I've seen a lot of people die," he said.Melcher added that he used to live out of his car after experiencing medical problems so he understands their struggle.