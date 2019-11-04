Society

Matthew McConaughey helps prepare over 800 hot meals for first responders battling SoCal wildfires

By ABC7.com staff
Actor Matthew McConaughey joined volunteers in West Los Angeles last week to cook, prepare and serve more than 800 hot meals to first responders who battled the wildfires across Southern California.

McConaughey partnered with Operation BBQ Relief to deliver the turkey dinners to more than 20 local fire houses as part of its annual "With Thanks" campaign.

"Our initial reason for coming here was going to be to say thank you to the first responders that stopped the Woolsey Fire last year. But... another fire, quite a few, have come," he said.

The group also cooked an additional 800 dinners to deliver to homeless shelters in the area.

Anyone interested in donating or learning more about the organization can visit Operation BBQ Relief's website.

