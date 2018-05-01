Demonstrators, including immigrant advocates, union leaders and workers, hit the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the annual May Day rally and march on Tuesday.More than 50 organizations joined together to send a message of unity at the march. Organizers urge Angelenos to raise their voices and fight back against what they describe as attacks on workers and their families by the Trump administration, including unjust deportations by ICE agents.The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) said the group marched to fight against what it describes as an anti-immigrant agenda and the separation of families by immigration agents."Together, our message is stronger, and together, we send a louder message to this administration that we won't stand back and allow his policies to continue to harm our counties," said Jenny Villegas with immigrant rights organization CARECEN.CHIRLA also urges Angelenos to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.Advocates hope voters target lawmakers who have pushed for measures that hurt immigrants and replace them with immigrant-friendly policymakers, said Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA."Elections have consequences, and the consequences for our community have been dire, and if we do not change the balance of power, we question our ability to remain free in this country," she said.The 1.3-mile march kicked off at noon at the corner of 6th and Olive streets and ended at 2:30 p.m. with a smaller rally outside the Roybal Federal Building on Temple Street.In past years, tens of thousands have shown up for the annual march.City officials advised commuters to avoid the following downtown L.A. street boundaries between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.North: Cesar Chavez AvenueSouth: Olympic BoulevardWest: Figueroa StreetEast: Alameda Street