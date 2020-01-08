Society

Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels with dead body outline on them

MILWAUKEE, WI -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in Wisconsin is a source of controversy for selling "crime scene" beach towels.

The towels show crime scene tape and an outline of what's supposed to portray a dead body. They're selling for $20 each.

The office says the towels were giveaways at a conference. When not all of the towels were given away, the office decided to offer them to the public--a decision not everyone is thrill about.

"I think it's a little insensitive," a woman told WISN.

"I think it's a little disturbing, to be honest," said another woman.

The office says it only makes $2 off each towel sold. Officials are not sure what they're going to do with the profits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymilwaukeefunny photos
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
USC program studies how to provide healthcare to homeless
NB 405 Freeway in Hawthorne reopens after fatal crash
Family of Timothy Dean to file civil suit against Ed Buck
Mock election prepares OC voters for new voting system
State Department official defends US airstrike during LA visit
Show More
What's causing Puerto Rico's earthquakes?
Teacher honored for her actions during Saugus HS shooting
Girl's mouth catches on fire during dental procedure
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
Ontario police warn of social media use after teen kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News