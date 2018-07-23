Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars

A record Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday with a massive jackpot of nearly half a billion dollars ready to be claimed.The jackpot has grown to at least $493,000,000, the fifth largest in Mega Millions' 16-year history. The odds of winning is less than 1 in 302,000,000.If people buy enough tickets, the prize could surge past the half billion mark.The prize is the largest total since March, when $533 million was awarded to a person in New Jersey.The grand prize was last won May 4. Since then, the jackpot has rolled over 22 times.