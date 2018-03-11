ROYAL FAMILY

Meghan Markle dons chic look for first official event with Queen Elizabeth II

EMBED </>More Videos

Meghan Markle attends Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey in London (Getty Images / Samir Hussein)

LONDON --
The royal family welcomed Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, at her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II, two months before the couple weds.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge joined their soon-to-be sister in law for a Commonwealth Day celebration at Westminster Abbey in London.

Markle turned heads wearing a navy dress and cream tailored coat by British designer Amanda Wakeley, and a matching beret designed by Stephen Jones, according to People. Jones was also a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Markle paired her chic look with navy pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's style through the years


Markle was seated behind the queen and next to Prince Harry. Following the service she joined her fiancé and soon to be in-laws to meet with school children.

Commonwealth Day celebrates the Commonwealth of Nations, a group of 53 countries around the world that are former British territories. About 2,000 people were expected at this interfaith gathering in which the queen delivers a speech.

Although this marks her first official event with the queen, Markle has attended royal events since her engagement to Prince Harry, including the Royal Foundation Forum in February.

Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Members of the general public will be allowed to witness the arrival and departure of the bride and groom.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyprince harryprince williamqueen elizabethlondon
ROYAL FAMILY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
PHOTOS: Prince George, Princess Charlotte at polo match
More royal family
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News