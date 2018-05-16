Meghan Markle's Los Feliz alma mater celebrates royal wedding

Hundreds of students gathered at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Feliz for a school-wide celebration honoring alumni Meghan Markle just days before her wedding to Prince Harry.The students at the all-girls school say they are excited to celebrate the royal wedding and they are full of pride."She's done such a wonderful job speaking out on issues important to her but also important to this school," said student body president Mia Speier.Meghan Markle's theology teacher Maria Pollia said Markle was committed to service long before she met Prince Harry, recalling a time when Markle sought her advice about volunteering at a kitchen on Skid Row."She had, at one time, served in a kitchen. But she was very young and it was very frightening for her and she asked my advice on how to go back. I said to her that she needed to take care of her personal safety," recalled Pollia. "After that, she needed to put the needs of others above her own fears, and remarkably, after almost 20 years, she says that this advice has stayed with her for her whole life. So that's really something that I really cherish."Many students believe Markle will continue to make a difference as a member of the royal family."I hope that she'll make the world a better place," said sophomore Erin Stutenroth. "Although it does sound cliche, but that's something we're all really thinking about right now."Immaculate Heart High School is hosting a wedding viewing party May 19 at 3 a.m.They have invited the entire student body and their families.