SOCIETY

Melrose selfie mural available only to social media influencers with 20K followers

EMBED </>More Videos

A new mural has debuted in Melrose, but you need to be verified social media "influencer" or have 20,000 followers to take a selfie there. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
MELROSE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There is a new Los Angeles mural designed to be a picture-perfect spot for Instagram users, but you can only snap a picture on the murals if you're "Insta-famous."

The exclusive art is located on Melrose near Farifax, but it is only available to verified social media influencers and people with over 20,000 followers.

A sign posted at the mural reads: "For verified influencers and people with over 20,000 followed only."

The social media account "Like and Subscribe" announced the opening of the mural in a tweet posted on Monday.


Art pieces include a pair of wings painted on the wall with a verified blue check mark hanging right above the wings.

Organizers have even hired security to verify credentials for people coming to take pictures.

Skeptics say the whole thing is a publicity stunt, and not worth the hype.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocial mediatwitterinstagrammural artsartLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News