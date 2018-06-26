Today we are so excited to debut the beautiful mural we curated in the heart of the LA art scene. Come down and check it out. Unfortunately the mural is currently for verified influencers and people with over 20k followers only. However it may be public soon. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/CRIzqaAhX8 — Like and Subscribe (@likeandsub) June 25, 2018

There is a new Los Angeles mural designed to be a picture-perfect spot for Instagram users, but you can only snap a picture on the murals if you're "Insta-famous."The exclusive art is located on Melrose near Farifax, but it is only available to verified social media influencers and people with over 20,000 followers.A sign posted at the mural reads: "For verified influencers and people with over 20,000 followed only."The social media account "Like and Subscribe" announced the opening of the mural in a tweet posted on Monday.Art pieces include a pair of wings painted on the wall with a verified blue check mark hanging right above the wings.Organizers have even hired security to verify credentials for people coming to take pictures.Skeptics say the whole thing is a publicity stunt, and not worth the hype.