MEMORIAL DAY

Poppy Memorial with 645,000 red flowers honors fallen service members for Memorial Day

EMBED </>More Videos

The World War I war poem "In Flanders Fields" established the red poppy as one of the most widely recognized symbols honoring fallen service members. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for USAA)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
This Memorial Day, a massive display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honors the life of every service member lost since World War I.

The Poppy Memorial contains 645,000 red poppies, a widely recognized symbol honoring fallen service members, within a translucent box that measures 133 feet long and 8.5 feet tall.

Poppies included in the display come from the VFW Buddy Poppy program, which pays disabled veterans in VA hospitals to assemble the flowers, and the American Legion Family.

In addition to the physical poppies contained within the memorial, there are also on-site kiosks that allow visitors to dedicate a digital poppy to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Those who cannot visit the memorial in person can also dedicate a digital poppy online.



The memorial is sponsored by USAA, which had a similar installation at its San Antonio headquarters in 2016.

"The Poppy Memorial visualizes the magnitude of that sacrifice and reminds us all of the price that was paid. We are grateful to the National Park Service for allowing us to display this inspiring and educational exhibit among the permanent monuments, as a testament to the enduring bravery of our men and women in uniform," Ret. Vice Admiral John Bird with USAA said in a news release

The Poppy Memorial is open to the public between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. until May 27 on the southwestern side of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial daymemorialmilitaryu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
MEMORIAL DAY
Downey veteran's stolen service dog found safe at Anaheim park
WWII veteran, 94, receives high school diploma 74 years later
Downey veteran hopes car thief will have a heart and return service dog
Memorial Day: WWII hero honors others' sacrifices
IE advocates help homeless vet return home after 30 years apart
More memorial day
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News