Society

Message in a bottle sent 9 years ago from United States gets response from man in France

By ABC7.com staff
It may be a kid's dream come true - a man received a response to a message in a bottle he sent nine years ago.

Max Vredenburgh wrote a note saying, "I'm 10 years old. I like apples, I like the beach. My favorite color is blue. I like outer space please write back."

He threw it into the ocean in Massachusetts in 2010 and a man who found it on a beach in France responded to him.

"When I first read his letter, my stomach just dropped. I feel I have a higher chance of winning the lottery than this happening," Vredenburgh said.

The letter, signed by "G. Dubois," said it took nine years to cover the 6,000 kilometers that separates them.

Vredenburgh wanted to learn more about the mystery Frenchman so he shared his story on social media. It quickly went viral.

He and Mr. DuBois have since connected on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DACA rallies held in LA as Supreme Court hears arguments on program
$127K income needed to afford a home in LA County, report says
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Police officer wraps up last day at Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino on high note: VIDEO
Possible threat against Palmdale high school being investigated
At least 8 USC student deaths during fall semester spark concerns
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Show More
Pit bull puppy recovering after lit on fire in New Jersey
LA's José Gómez elected 1st Hispanic to lead US Catholic bishops
Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil
Lights in the sky: SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight
SoCal cities with the most expensive commute costs in the country
More TOP STORIES News