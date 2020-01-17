Society

Metro adding extra train service in anticipation of large turnout for Women's March Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro is preparing for a large turnout that is expected for the 4th annual Women's March Los Angeles Saturday.

Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Los Angeles to demand that the next president have a clear agenda to advance women's rights.

Due to the anticipated crowds and traffic, Metro says it will run extra trains on several main lines from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, in addition to extra security at various stations.

Metrolink will also boost service on its Antelope Valley, San Bernardino and Ventura county lines for those coming from further away to participate in the march.

The march is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. at Pershing Square and will conclude at L.A. City Hall at 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countymetro
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
'Chicharito' Hernandez to sign with LA Galaxy, sources say
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
Semi-truck hauling chickens crashes, overturns in Chino Hills
Rise of the Resistance opens at Disneyland: Here's what you need to know
Teachers sue Delta after jet dumps fuel on school in Cudahy
Video released of shooting inside LA club that left man wounded
Show More
UC proposes 5 consecutive years of tuition hikes
2 dead, 1 gravely hurt in Mexico fireworks explosion
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at California prison facility
Police negotiate with suspect in Santa Cruz kidnapping of 1-year-old
SurveyUSA poll: Joe Biden leads among Democratic primary voters in CA
More TOP STORIES News