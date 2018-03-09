SOCIETY

VIDEO: Woman says Mexicans 'think they own America' when asked to pick up dog poop

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Hollywood man captured video of a woman saying she was tired of Mexicans' "bossy attitudes" after he asked her to pick up her dog's poop. (KABC)

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A North Hollywood man captured video of a woman telling him to "go back to Mexico" after he asked her to pick up her dog's poop.

Jardiel Ochoa said he asked a woman to pick up her dog's poop from the sidewalk and grass outside the school where he works when she began hurling racial insults at him. He started filming and captured the rest.

"You want me to go back to Mexico?" he asks as the recording begins.

"I sure do," she responds.

When he asks why, she says "because I'm tired of your bossy attitudes."

EMBED More News Videos

A North Hollywood man captured video of a woman saying she was tired of Mexicans' "bossy attitudes" after he asked her to pick up her dog's poop.



Ochoa then starts to say that he is in charge of caring for the property before the woman interrupts him.

"No it isn't your property, you just think it's your property because you're Mexican," she says, adding, "That's how Mexicans are. They think they own America, but we're sending them back."

The video ends with Ochoa asking her to simply pick up after her dog the next time it happens.

He said he was surprised that his simple request fueled the woman to go on the racist rant.

"You see it on TV and you see it online all the time, but you never think it's going to happen to you," he said.

Ochoa said he asked the woman to pick up her dog's poop because he didn't want anyone to step in it and he works as a plant manager for the school.

The San Fernando Valley native said he recorded the video to protect himself from a "he said, she said" scenario. His takeaway from recording the video is that people should be more tolerant and not assume everyone is from Mexico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismdogschoolmexicanNorth HollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News