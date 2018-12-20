SOCIETY

Mexico to let migrants remain while US asylum claims proceed

Honduran migrant Genesis Belen Mejia Flores, 7, waves an American flag at U.S. border control helicopters flying overhead near the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Mexico has agreed to a U.S. proposal to let third-country migrants remain in or be returned to Mexico while their claims for asylum in the United States are being processed.

The decision was a historic one for Mexico, which has traditionally refused to accept the return of any migrants who aren't Mexican.

Mexico's Foreign relations Department said Thursday the move i a temporary, humanitarian measure.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been struggling with an increase in asylum claims and limits on its ability to detain asylum seekers.
