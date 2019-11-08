michael jackson

Iconic socks from Michael Jackson's first moonwalk up for auction

You could walk away with Michael Jackson's socks from his first on-stage moonwalk.

But it will cost you plenty.

The socks are going up for auction - and the auction house, called 'Gotta Have Rock and Roll,' estimates the pair will go for upwards of $2 million.

That's $1 million per sock!

The self-proclaimed "King of Pop" wore the custom-made, crystal-covered socks at the legendary "Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever" TV special in 1983.

The online auction kicks off Wednesday, November 13, and bidding starts at $100,000.

Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.
