Michelle Obama, in SoCal for book tour, reads to LA kids

Michelle Obama took some time off from her book tour Thursday for a surprise visit to a downtown Los Angeles school.The former first lady stopped by Para Los Niños near Skid Row. She read some of her favorite children's books to a group of 4 and 5-year-olds.Obama also went to bear gifts for the young readers."How many people like to read? I like to read. You know, I just wrote a book, and I brought you guys some books because I love books, and I wanted to make sure you guys got a lot of books," she told the group of children.Obama's appearance at The Forum in Inglewood Thursday night is sold out. She will be there to promote her bestselling memoir "Becoming."Obama began her book tour in Chicago earlier this week. Other stops include Detroit, Boston and even Paris.