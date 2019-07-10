ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Mickey Mouse is getting his friends together for a special performance.
Starting next Thursday, the Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade will happen twice a day along Mainstreet USA.
Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto are among the characters slated to be a part of it, and there may be a few special guests as well.
The Band-Tastic Cavalcade ends Aug. 1.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day starting this week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News