Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day starting this week

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Mickey Mouse is getting his friends together for a special performance.

Starting next Thursday, the Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade will happen twice a day along Mainstreet USA.

Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto are among the characters slated to be a part of it, and there may be a few special guests as well.

The Band-Tastic Cavalcade ends Aug. 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
