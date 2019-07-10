Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day starting this week

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Mickey Mouse is getting his friends together for a special performance.Starting next Thursday, the Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade will happen twice a day along Mainstreet USA.Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto are among the characters slated to be a part of it, and there may be a few special guests as well.The Band-Tastic Cavalcade ends Aug. 1.