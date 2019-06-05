Millennials admit they're afraid of doorbells in Twitter thread

RELATED: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
According to a hilarious Twitter thread, they prefer a simple text saying "here."
This all started when someone brought up the issue in a tweet and people started chiming in, saying doorbells are as outdated as "voice calls."
Can someone write an article on millenials killing the doorbell industry by texting "here"— stella donnelly stan (@youngandjoven) June 3, 2019
Others say they hide when someone rings their bell.
In fact, the Wall Street Journal did a story on the topic a few years ago, saying that millennials are so used to texting upon arrival that the sound of a ringing doorbell freaks them out.