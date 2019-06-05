Society

Millennials admit they're afraid of doorbells in Twitter thread

SAN FRANCISCO -- Should doorbells be a thing of the past? Some millennials say yes -- they find doorbells terrifying.

RELATED: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home

According to a hilarious Twitter thread, they prefer a simple text saying "here."

This all started when someone brought up the issue in a tweet and people started chiming in, saying doorbells are as outdated as "voice calls."



Others say they hide when someone rings their bell.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal did a story on the topic a few years ago, saying that millennials are so used to texting upon arrival that the sound of a ringing doorbell freaks them out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydistractionbuzzworthysocial mediatextingtwittertext messages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News