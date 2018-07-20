PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Hundreds of Mini drivers are riding for a good cause Tuesday - the caravan's mission is to feed the hungry.
Around 600 Mini drivers are set to trek from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to Flagstaff, Arizona, which makes up the fourth leg of this year's cross-country Rally to the Rockies.
A couple years ago, the rally raised enough money to provide more than 1.3 million meals to families in need through the organization, Feeding America.
This year, the goal is to raise enough funds for 2 million meals.
To learn more about the Rally to the Rockies, visit www.minitakesthestates.com.