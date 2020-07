The Shower of Hope offers mobile showers to help keep homeless population safe

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Shower of Hope, a non-profit organization that provides mobile showers to homeless individuals throughout Los Angeles County is stepping up their efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic. The non-profit organization has expanded their free shower service to 24 locations throughout the county."Now that we are dealing with COVID, the places that a lot of these people used to just take a bird bath, like gas station bathrooms, etc, are all closed," said Mel Tillekeratne, Co-founder and Executive Director of The Shower of Hope. "Right now, this is a matter of life and death because this is not just a way to be clean, it's a way to stay healthy.""When I was in the streets, I knew where to get food. I knew where to get clothes. Two things that I mostly needed are bathrooms and showers," said Ramon Aguilar, a former shower recipient who was once homeless. He was hired by The Shower of Hope as a site supervisor after he offered to volunteer for the organization."People that have a regular life don't understand what it feels to not have a shower one day. Just imagine a week. Just imagine a month without a shower," said Aguilar. "I believe we're providing a service that makes a person feel like, once again, as they matter to society."To support The Shower of Hope, go to https://theshowerofhope.org