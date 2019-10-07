Mom celebrates as daughter with Cerebral Palsy walks unaided

AUSTIN, Texas -- A girl with cerebral palsy amazed her mother on by taking steps without the help of her walker.Lovely Janae told Storyful she filmed this video of her daughter Love in her living room in Austin, Texas."Most of you know my daughter has cerebral palsy and needs her Walker to get around," Janae wrote on Facebook. "She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces. My hero is not someone older than me it's my 6 year old princess."The video quickly went viral on Facebook. "I'm so proud of my baby," Janae later wrote, "She proved that anything is possible."